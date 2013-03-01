Dropshare for macOS revved to version 4.7

Timo Josten has announced Dropshare 4.7 (https://getdropsha.re), an update to his secure file sharing tool developed exclusively for macOS.

It’s a menu bar application for drag ‘ dropping upload files, screenshots and even directories to many supported hosting providers, including Dropshare Cloud. Version 4.7 introduces screenshot annotations, additional hosting providers, improved screen recordings and more changes.

Dropshare requires macOS 10.9 or later. Version 4.7 is a free update for current users. For new users the price is $24.99