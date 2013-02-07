BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel now supports macOS High Sierra

Zevrix Solutions has released BatchOutput XLS 2.4.3, a compatibility update to company's output automation solution for Microsoft Excel. The software automates printing and exporting of multiple spreadsheets to PDF and allows to carry out professional PDF production directly from Excel.

It offers PDF security, image compression, variable file names and other options. Version 2.4.3 makes BatchOutput XLS a 64-bit app and introduces support for the recently released macOS High Sierra.

BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for $19.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. BatchOutput XLS requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Microsoft Excel 2008, 2011 and 2016.