NTT Resonant adds new iPhones, iOS 11 to Remote TestKit
NTT Resonant has added Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as iOS 11 support, to the lineup of testing devices for its cloud-based app testing service Remote TestKit (https://appkitbox.com/en/testkit).

Remote TestKit is a mobile device cloud service “offering access to hundreds of real devices to maximize your efficiency and to minimize your expenses.” It allows developers and testers to access all the latest and oldest popular devices at their fingertips. Remote TestKit offers connection to existing manual and automated testing tools.

 

