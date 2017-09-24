SoftRAID 5.6.3 revved for macOS High Sierra

OWC has upgraded SoftRAID (www.softraid.com) to version 5.6.3, which adds macOS High Sierra compatibility. The app keeps files protected against disk failure.

SoftRAID 5.6.3 features an optimized driver that provides a software RAID solution that equals and can often exceed the performance and reliability of dedicated hardware RAID controllers, according to the folks at OWC. In addition, it provides advanced disk testing, logging, disk health monitoring, and a e disk failure prediction system for advanced warning of potential disk problems to protect users from catastrophic data loss.

SoftRAID 5.6.3 requires macOS 10.6.8 or later. Support for TRIM commands on SSDs requires macOS 10.7.5 or later. Priced at $179, the full version of SoftRAID supports five RAID levels (0, 1, 4, 5 & 1+0), plus email notifications of potential disk failure, and command line support. A demo is available for download.