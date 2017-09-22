QuickerTek announces Solar PV Chargers for USB Type-C 2015-2017 MacBooks

QuickerTek (www.quickertek.com) has announced their $399 USB-C MacBook External Battery. Created with Lithium-ion power cells, it sports the USB 3.1 adapter cable necessary to power and charge the 2015-2017 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro.

According to the folks at QuickerTek, it adds up to 18 hours in extra run time for the MacBook and 16 hours for the MacBook Pro. The USB-C MacBook External Battery also charges and powers the laptops simultaneously.

Every battery is shipped with a 120/240 Vac external smart battery recharger and USB-C (3.1) adapter cable, for immediate use. No drivers and no extra cables are needed. It is no longer necessary for users to carry an Apple recharger either. The SB-C MacBook External Battery also includes a USB type 2/3 charging 5.1 VDC at 2A for most USB devices such as iPhones and iPads.

The total recharge time for the battery is two hours. The USB-C MacBook External Battery measures 6.125 x 8.25 x .875 inches and weighs 2.2 pounds.