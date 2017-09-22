Kool Tools: SmartDesk 3 is a new AI-powered standing desk

Autonomous (www.autonomous.ai) has launched its SmartDesk 3, an AI-powered standing desk. It’s the first desk that enables you to work smarter by taking care of the everyday tasks.

Standard in all traditional motorized sit-to-stand desks are the electric up-and-down controls. However,, the new SmartDesk 3 features an integrated display powered by the Autonomous Smart Office AI that can control your music, order you lunch, request an Uber, or just give you advice on when to take a break.

An Activity Log tells you how long you've been working, sitting or standing and suggests to sit or stand. Spotify, Nest and more can all be adjusted with the desk. And as the SmartDesk 3 learns your preferences, it will make further adjustments for you to optimize your work and relaxation.

The desk will notify you of upcoming meetings through integrations with Google Suite to keep you on time throughout the day. Contextual shortcuts that work with your computer's software. Just open Google Suite, Slack and use gestures for common shortcuts on the SmartDesk 3 screen.

The desk — made in the U.S. — offers lunch suggestions and instant delivery thanks to its integration with Delivery.com. The Autonomous SmartDesk 3 costs $549 (with free shipping).