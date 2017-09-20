Default Folder X 5.1.6 is ready for High Sierra

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.6 (http://tinyurl.com/2gm24v), an update to their utility for macOS.

Default Folder X enhances the file dialogs in all macOS applications. It provides fast navigation to your files, convenient previews, integrated Spotlight tagging, and more. Default Folder X's custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Version 5.1.6 adds support for High Sierra and delivers numerous other improvements.

It requires macOS 10.10 or higher. Default Folder X 5.1.6 is a free update for existing version 5 users. New licenses are $34.95and upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95.