OWC debuts new USB-C Travel Dock

OWC has announced the OWC USB-C Travel Dock, which lets you connect its integrated USB-C cable to a Mac or PC laptop or other computer to utilize its five ports of mobile connectivity from a dock small enough to fit in a pocket.

The included USB-C cable provides connectivity to the dock’s five ports for USB devices users need when traveling. It provides connectivity to USB devices through two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports to connect and power two USB devices, so users can have a full tablet and/or phone charge at all times. An HDMI port connects one 4K display, and an SD card slot allows users to access and store photos with one connection.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is available from Macsales (http://tinyurl.com/y72ttqyh) and other retailers. It costs $49.99 and comes in gold, silver, space gray, and rose gold.