StatGeek announces LineUp, LineUp Pro for the Mac

StatGeek has announced Lineup and Lineup Plus for the Mac. They allow users to produce advanced basketball statistics along with statistics on 5-man groups, 2-man groups and 3-man groups in seconds.

Each program works off play-by-play data produced by any number of statistics programs, including StatGeek’s own iPad app. Lineup produces advanced statistics such as effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage and efficiency along with five-man lineup data.

Lineup Plus produces everything the Lineup does, along with data on two and three man groups so a coach can identify the pairs and trios that are working best together no matter which five-man group they’re partnered with. Lineup is available via StatGeek online (https://statgeek.com) for $199 for a 12-month subscription, and Lineup Plus is $399 for a 12-month subscription.