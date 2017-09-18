Stairways Software releases Keyboard Maestro 8.0

Stairways Software has rolled out Keyboard Maestro 8.0, the new version of its automation tool for the Mac.

With it, you can automate almost any repetitive task you do on your Mac—from opening web pages at a specific time to rating iTunes songs. Version 8.0 enhances the editor, expands MIDI support, adds comprehensive AppleScript support, revamps the clipboard switchers, adds Gesture, Cron and Remote triggers, with lots of new actions and additions to the engine, and more.

New customers can purchase Keyboard Maestro for $36. Customers with five or more users can contact Stairways Software for a volume discount quote.

Customers who purchased Keyboard Maestro directly from Stairways Software after March 1, 2017, have been issued a free upgrade to Keyboard Maestro 8. Customers who purchased Keyboard Maestro 7 prior to March 1, 2017 can upgrade to Keyboard Maestro 8 for $18 until Nov. 19 and for $25 after that date.

Customers who purchased older versions of Keyboard Maestro can upgrade to Keyboard Maestro 8 for $25. A A fully-functional unlicensed trial version of Keyboard Maestro can be downloaded from the product website (https://www.keyboardmaestro.com/main/).