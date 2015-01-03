B-Eng updates File Manager Pro for macOS with added encryption abilities

B-Eng has rolled out File Manager Pro 1.7.1, an update to their dual panel file manager for the Mac.

Along with basic functions like copying and moving files and directories, the tool allows you to compress and uncompress files, compare files and folders, synching files and directories and manipulating content of folders and files from an interactive, graphical overview. Version 1.7. introduces encryption abilities.

File Manager Pro 1.7.1 require macOS 10.11 or higher and costs $18.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y7kwm9mf).