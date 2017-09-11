KnowledgeMiner Software releases INSIGHTS 6 for macOS

KnowledgeMiner Software has released INSIGHTS 6 for macOS (10.9 or later). It’s an update of the predictive analytics tool for forecasting macroeconomic development.

INSIGHTS 6 introduces Systems of Equations, a superset of Vector Auto-regressive Models, to allow model development from observation data of linear and non-linear interdependent systems and processes for multi-step ex ante forecasting. there are accompanying examples such as forecasting the U.S., Japanese, or German national economies until 2021.

INSIGHTS for macOS is available as either Free, Student, Advanced, Professional, or Ultimate editions. All are available exclusively from the KnowledgeMiner Software website (http://www.knowledgeminer.eu).