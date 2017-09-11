.com Solutions releases FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.34.

.com Solutions has released FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.34. FmPro Migrator is a stand-alone application that migrates FileMaker Pro databases to MySQL, Oracle, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, OpenBase and more.

Users of Microsoft Access databases can lift the limitations of Microsoft Access with FmPro Migrator 8.34 conversions to FileMaker 16. Table Consolidation processing has also been enhanced.

FmPro Migrator Developer Edition is priced at $600 per developer. A demo is available for download (http://tinyurl.com/yhzahuk).