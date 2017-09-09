Output Factory Server 2 for InDesign Released

Steve Jobs’ Democratization Of The Smartphone...
Can it be only ten years since Steve Jobs introduced the world to the iPhone and changed everything? Jobs and Apple didn’t invent the smartphone. IBM designed a primitive one called SIMON in 1992,... Read more
Save up to $200 on 2017 Apple iMacs
B&H Photo has 2017 21-inch and 27-inch iMacs in stock and on sale for $100-$200 off MSRP including free shipping. B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only:
– 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A): $... Read more
AnyTrans 6.0 Lets Android Users Switch to New...
iMobie has announced the release of their flagship product AnyTrans V6.0 with free iOS Mover. Available for both Mac and Windows, now users are completely free to transfer most types of Android data... Read more
13-inch 2.3GHz MacBook Pros on sale for $100...
B&H Photo has 2017 13″ 2.3GHz MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP, each including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only:
– 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook... Read more
Apple now offering a full line of Certified R...
Apple is now offering a full line of Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros for $200-$300 off MSRP. A standard Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is... Read more
Apple Has Shipped 1.2 Billion iPhones in the...
According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Apple has shipped 1.2 billion iPhones worldwide cumulatively in the past 10 years. Total global iPhone revenues have reached three quarters... Read more
OWC Now Shipping Thunderbolt 3 Dock With 13 P...
OWC has announced that its new OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock is shipping now. With 13 ports, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock provides exceptional connectivity through an included Thunderbolt 3 cable, delivering... Read more
13-inch MacBook Airs on sale for $100-$130 of...
MacMall has the new 2017 13″ MacBook Airs on sale today for $100 off MSRP including free shipping:
– 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $869, $130 off MSRP
– 13″ 1.8GHz/256GB MacBook Air (... Read more
12-inch 1.2GHz Space Gray MacBook on sale for...
Adorama has the 2017 12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray MacBook (sku MNYF2LL/A) on sale for $1199 including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $100 off MSRP.
B&H Photo has the 2017... Read more
2016 MacBook Pros, Apple refurbished, availab...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 15″ and 13″ MacBook Pros available starting at $1189. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
– 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar Space... Read more