Output Factory Server 2 for InDesign Released

Zevrix Solutions has rolled out Output Factory Server 2, an upgrade to company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory Server automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders, and can serve unlimited users on a network. Version 2 adds new features such as the ability to output InDesign files to multiple formats from a single hot folder, the ability to run custom scripts, the ability to process file aliases instead of originals, and more.

Output Factory Server can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $699.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade cost is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7 or later and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.