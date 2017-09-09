The Apple Watch Series 3 adds cellular support

Apple has introduced Apple Watch Series 3, adding built-in cellular. It allows users to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without an iPhone nearby.

The third-generation Apple Watch boasts intelligent coaching features, water resistance to 50 meters and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70% faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.

Soon, the combination of cellular and watchOS 4 will allow Apple Music users to stream 40 million songs right from their wrist, according to Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. Beginning Friday, Sept. 15, Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will be available to order in 10 countries and territories, and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) will be available to order in 28 countries and territories. Both models are available in stores starting Friday, Sept. 22.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) features a full LTE and UMTS cellular radio that switches to cellular when it’s away from iPhone. The watch shares the same number as iPhone, so there’s no need to provide an additional number to family, friends or colleagues. To help get customers started, participating carriers are also offering special introductory cellular plans at launch.

Customers have the ability to make cellular calls directly with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) and, when paired with AirPods, enjoy a seamless and fully wireless experience, says Williams. Apple also pioneered an industry-first antenna design that uses the display itself as both a transmitting and receiving element for LTE and UMTS, while introducing a built-in eSIM that is over one-hundredth the size of a traditional SIM card, making over-the-air activation possible without compromising space, he adds.

Powering Apple Watch Series 3 is the S3, Apple’s third-generation architecture featuring a faster dual-core processor, which allows for quicker app launch times and smoother graphics, and, for the first time, enables Siri to speak using the built-in speaker. Apple designed a new custom wireless chip called W2, making Wi-Fi 85% faster and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 50% more power efficient, while still providing all-day battery life and keeping the size virtually the same as before. Apple Watch Series 3 also features a barometric altimeter that assists with tracking activity, flights climbed and outdoor workouts, including elevation gain.

watchOS 4 features an updated Heart Rate app, giving even more insight to heart rate, including measurements during resting, workout, recovery, walking and Breathe sessions. Customers can also choose to receive a notification when their heart rate is elevated above a specific threshold while inactive.

Other watchOS 4 features include the proactive Siri watch face that displays the information users need most throughout the day, an enhanced Workout app with new interface, custom High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout type and auto-sets for pool swims. With GymKit, users will soon enjoy the ability to connect to their favorite cardio equipment and experience two-way synchronization of data with just a tap, resulting in the most accurate information possible.

The redesigned Music app experience automatically syncs playlists like New Music Mix and Favorites Mix, along with the user’s most listened to music. Later this fall, Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will stream music, giving users access to any song from Apple Music, straight from the wrist. The new Radio app also enables listeners to access Beats 1 live or any Apple Music radio station while away from iPhone or Wi-Fi.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) starts at $399 and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) starts at $329, both featuring new upgrades like a faster dual-core processor and wireless chip, along with a barometric altimeter. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) also debuts a special red Digital Crown and exclusive “Explorer” watch face that shows cellular connectivity through a unique design. Series 1 will be available at a new starting price of $249 (US), making it more affordable than ever.

In addition to silver or space gray aluminum, Apple Watch Series 3 now comes in gold aluminum, along with silver or space black stainless steel cases, which all pair with an assortment of new band colors and styles. The Woven Nylon is updated with a new pattern and the incredibly lightweight Sport Loop effortlessly adjusts to fit wrists with unparalleled comfort. Apple Watch Edition expands to include a beautiful dark gray ceramic case that pairs with a new two-toned Sport Band.

This fall the Apple Watch Nike+ partnership continues with both models of Series 3 pairing with a new pure platinum/black Nike Sport Band or Sport Loop in exclusive colors.

The Nike Run Club app has been updated to introduce exciting new features. Audio Guided Runs deliver coaching and motivation from Nike’s elite coaches, athletes and entertainers, while the Cheers feature is designed to make running more fun by allowing your friends to send audio-based cheers, which will motivate you during a run. J

ust Do It Sundays continues to provide inspiration and rewards from participation in the world’s largest running community. Apple Watch Hermès models come with built-in cellular and pair with a striking collection of new bands, including the Single Tour Rallye, in perforated Gala calfskin, inspired by the classic Hermès driving glove, and the Single Tour Eperon d’Or, in printed Gala calfskin, inspired by the equestrian scarf pattern designed by Henri d’Origny in 1974. A new watch face, inspired by the Carrick Hermès watch, also designed by Henri d’Origny in 1993, completes the existing selection of Hermès watch faces.

Apple Watch is available in two different case sizes, 38mm and 42mm. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will be available in gold, silver or space gray aluminum, or silver or space black stainless steel paired with a variety of bands starting at $399. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) will be available in gold, silver or space gray aluminum cases with a Sport Band starting at $329. Apple Watch Series 1 is available in silver or space gray aluminum cases paired with a Sport Band starting at $249. Apple Watch Edition in gray or white ceramic will be available starting at $1,299.

All models will be available from apple.com and Apple Stores, as well as select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers (prices may vary). For local availability, visit locate.apple.com. Apple Watch Nike+ starts at $329 and Apple Watch Hermès starts at $1,149.