Piano Tuner PT1 1.0 released for macOS

JSplash Studios has released Piano Tuner PT1 1.0, an update to its piano tuning app for macOS.

It designed to help professional piano technicians to tune a piano to the highest possible standards. Piano Tuner PT1 sports a pitch recognition algorithm for showing the precise pitch frequency and deviation from the target frequency for any note.

The app requires macOS 10.8 and costs $499.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y9j43g3p).