Logitech announces HomeKit availability on Circle 2 wired home security cameras

Logitech has announced Circle 2 Wired home security cameras and mounts (logi.com/Circle2) now work with Apple’s HomeKit. HomeKit is a framework that allows control of compatible home automation devices through iOS and Siri.

You can set up your Circle 2 Wired camera with the Apple Home app and enjoy access to live camera video on your iPhone and iPad, notifications to your lock screen on iPhone or iPad or right on your Apple Watch, and home automation such as turning on the lights automatically when motion is detected by the camera.

The Circle 2 Wired camera, and the camera when attached to the Plug Mount or Window Mount all work with Apple HomeKit. New and existing Circle 2 Wired owners can all take advantage of this new HomeKit integration starting today (existing Circle 2 users should visit here for update instructions).

Circle 2 Wired is available now at retailers nationwide, and will be in Apple stores and Apple.com, starting in October in the U.S. and Europe for $179.95. The Circle 2 Window Mount will also be available in Apple stores for $39.95. The Circle 2 Plug Mount will be available on Apple.com for $29.95.