Cisdem releases Cisdem Duplicate Finder

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has released Cisdem Duplicate Finder for macOS. The app can can find & delete duplicate photos, documents, music, videos, and more.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder is on on sale at 25% off through Sept. 17. You can get a single user license for $29.99; the regular price is $39.99. A demo is available for download. Cisdem Duplicate Finder requires macOS 10.8 or higher.