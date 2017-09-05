LandingZone unveils a new docking station for the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

LandingZone unveils a new docking station for the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

LandingZone (www.landingzone.net) has announced its latest docking station for the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It’s equipped with 16 ports and costs $299.

Available for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, the LandingZone Docking Station's compact size brings the functionality of a full desktop computer, with the ability to stay at a desk or be brought on-the-go during travel, says LandingZone CEO Steven Yang. The additional ports, such as USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort and Ethernet, facilitate the connection of a large range of devices to the Apple laptop.

The docking station eliminates the need for numerous dongles, as the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar offers only USB-C ports. In addition, the Kensington Security Slot built into the dock allows both the docking station and the MacBook Pro to be secured to a desk or table.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Posterino 3.4 - Create posters, collages...
Posterino offers enhanced customization and flexibility including a variety of new, stylish templates featuring grids of identical or odd-sized image boxes. You can customize the size and shape of... Read more
Quicksilver 1.5.6 - Application launcher...
Quicksilver is a light, fast and free Mac application that gives you the power to control your Mac with keystrokes alone. Quicksilver allows you to find what you need quickly and easily, then act... Read more
Toast Titanium 16 - $99.99
Roxio Toast 15 Titanium, the leading DVD burner for Mac, makes burning even better, adding Roxio Secure Burn to protect your files on disc and USB in Mac- or Windows-compatible formats. Get more... Read more
Microsoft OneNote 15.38 - Free digital n...
OneNote is your very own digital notebook. With OneNote, you can capture that flash of genius, that moment of inspiration, or that list of errands that's too important to forget. Whether you're at... Read more
Google Chrome 61.0.3163.79 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
Chromium 61.0.3163.79 - Fast and stable...
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all Internet users to experience the web. Version 61.0.3163.79: High CVE-2017-5111: Use after... Read more
Arq 5.9.3 - Online backup to Google Driv...
Arq is super-easy online backup for Mac and Windows computers. Back up to your own cloud account (Amazon Cloud Drive, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Cloud Storage, any S3-compatible server... Read more
Parallels Desktop 13.0.1 - Run Windows a...
Parallels allows you to run Windows and Mac applications side by side. Choose your view to make Windows invisible while still using its applications, or keep the familiar Windows background and... Read more
Spotify 1.0.62.508. - Stream music, crea...
Spotify is a streaming music service that gives you on-demand access to millions of songs. Whether you like driving rock, silky R&B, or grandiose classical music, Spotify's massive catalogue puts... Read more
Spotify 1.0.62.508. - Stream music, crea...
Spotify is a streaming music service that gives you on-demand access to millions of songs. Whether you like driving rock, silky R&B, or grandiose classical music, Spotify's massive catalogue puts... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Consumer Reports recommends...
See All

The best games of the month - August 201...
August was jam-packed with quality games. Some of them we were eagerly expecting, while others crept in and took us completely by surprise. Card games, RPGs, top-down racers, there was a lot of creative stuff happening, and it was a real delight.... | Read more »
Noblemen: 1896 beginner's guide to...
Noblemen: 1896 is a brand new third-person shooter that's soaring in popularity right now. The game presents an alternate version of the year 1896 in which the world is locked in war and the general populace is suffering from famine and disease.... | Read more »
Eight-Minute Empire (Games)
Eight-Minute Empire 1.0.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0.0 (iTunes) Description: The official version of the board game - Eight-Minute Empire, by Ryan Laukat. AWARDS & HONORS2013 Golden Geek Best... | Read more »
Minos Strategos (Games)
Minos Strategos 1.0 Device: iOS iPhone Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
The best Battlejack team setups
Battlejack is an epic fantasy RPG that pairs the best parts of Pokemon, CCGs, and Blackjack. Excellent production and smooth, streamlined gameplay ensures you'll be playing Battlejack for months to come. As a team-based card battler, your... | Read more »
Merge Town! guide - how to earn money qu...
Merge Town! is a new, irresistible clicker title from Gram Games. You essentially open boxes on a grid, merging smaller houses together to develop huge properties. In order to expand your little town, you're going to need gold, and lots of it. In... | Read more »
Angry Birds Match guide - how to beat ev...
Now that we think of it, it's pretty surprising that Rovio hadn't released a match-three version of Angry Birds, but the inevitable has finally happened in Angry Birds Match. This puzzle game pits the birds against the pigs once more, only this... | Read more »
Flip Master guide - how to flip your sco...
Mini Clip's latest high score chaser, Flip Master, is the perfect end cap to the hot summer months. It reminds us of lazy summer days playing outside and bouncing on the trampoline. That's the main conceit of this new game -- perform sweet flips on... | Read more »
The best third-person shooters like Nobl...
Noblemen: 1896 has quickly risen to the top of the App Store charts, and it's easy to see why -- it's an imaginative and immersive third person shooter. While mobile shooters have improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years, few have... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
Gather round, 148Apps friends. It's time, once again, to reflect on all of the good, good games we were lucky to play this week. There's something for everyone on this list if you're looking to try something new -- from multiplayer shooters to... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Does The Apple Touch Bar Have A Future? – The...
The previous generation MacBook Pro and still current MacBook Air were both examples of some of Apple’s best ever notebook computer engineering. Ironically, in October 2016 Apple went from having one... Read more
Sale! Space Gray 13-inch MacBook Pros for $10...
B&H has Space Gray 13″ MacBook Pros on sale today for $100-$120 off MSRP, each including free shipping. B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook... Read more
15-inch 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros available for $1699. That’s $300 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for a 15″ MacBook Pro. An Apple one-year warranty is... Read more
Apple’s 2017 Back to School Promotion: Free B...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution qualify for the discount. Shipping is free. As part... Read more
Clearance 2016 12-inch Retina MacBooks, Apple...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks available starting at $1019. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free. The following... Read more
Pixelmator Pro: Professional-Grade Image Edit...
The Pixelmator Team today unveiled Pixelmator Pro, a brand new Mac app they say redefines image editing on the Mac, providing professional-grade editing tools in an intuitive and accessible design.... Read more
Logitech Unveils MX ERGO, Its First New Track...
Logitech has announced announced its new MX ERGO wireless trackball, the company’s first new trackball product in nearly a decade, Logitech’s MX ERGO offers personalized comfort with a unique... Read more
13-inch Silver 2.3GHz/256GB MacBook Pro on sa...
B&H Photo has the 13″ 2.3GHz/256GB Silver MacBook Pro in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/256GB Silver MacBook... Read more
Save on iPad Pros with Apple refurbished mode...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ WiFi iPad Pros available starting at $589. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 32GB 12″ iPad Pro WiFi: $589... Read more
Updated Apple Price Trackers
Scan our Apple Price Trackers for the latest information on sales, bundles, and availability on systems from Apple’s authorized internet/catalog resellers. We update the trackers continuously: – 15″... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Specialist - Retail Customer Services and Sal...
The position listed below is not with South Carolina Interviews but with Apple , Inc. South Carolina Interviews is a private organization that works in collaboration Read more
Seasonal Specialist - Part Time, Columbia, SC...
The position listed below is not with South Carolina Interviews but with Apple , Inc. South Carolina Interviews is a private organization that works in collaboration Read more
Development Operations and Site Reliability E...
Development Operations and Site Reliability Engineer, Apple Payment Gateway Job Number: 57572631 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jul. 27, 2017 Read more
Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sale...
The position listed below is not with South Carolina Interviews but with Apple , Inc. South Carolina Interviews is a private organization that works in collaboration Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.