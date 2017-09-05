LandingZone unveils a new docking station for the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

LandingZone (www.landingzone.net) has announced its latest docking station for the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It’s equipped with 16 ports and costs $299.

Available for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, the LandingZone Docking Station's compact size brings the functionality of a full desktop computer, with the ability to stay at a desk or be brought on-the-go during travel, says LandingZone CEO Steven Yang. The additional ports, such as USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort and Ethernet, facilitate the connection of a large range of devices to the Apple laptop.

The docking station eliminates the need for numerous dongles, as the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar offers only USB-C ports. In addition, the Kensington Security Slot built into the dock allows both the docking station and the MacBook Pro to be secured to a desk or table.