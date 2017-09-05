TimeTable 3 released for macOS

Steven Riggs has announced TimeTable 3 for macOS (10.10 or later). It’s an update of the app that reads and filters macOS Calendar data and calculates the hours spent in the events.

It reads the events directly from the calendars in real-time based on the timeframe selected. TimeTable lets you track and bill for your time without keeping a second record outside of your calendars. You can export macOS Calendar data and analyze and total the number of hours recorded on your calendars.

TimeTable 3 is on sale 50% off for a limited time for $9.99 for a single user license. Volume discounts are available. A demo can be downloaded athlete product website (http://www.stevenriggs.com/site/timetable.html).