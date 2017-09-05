Retrospect 14.5 for Mac is now available

Retrospect 14.5 for Mac is now available. It includes support for the latest operating systems, database protection for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB, a new daily backup report email, and cloud integration with Wasabi.

Retrospect is now certified for macOS High Sierra with the new Apple File System (APFS), Microsoft Windows Fall Creators Update, and the latest Linux distributions of Ubuntu, Debian, Suse, RHEL, and CentOS. macOS High Sierra is now in beta testing and is due this fall.

Retrospect now integrates with the three most popular databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB. System administrators can deploy custom scripts to quiesce these databases into a read-only mode to ensure an application-consistent backup.

The "Backup Report" its now available as a daily email. Customers can keep tabs on every computer in their environment without leaving their inbox.

Wasabi is a cloud storage provider focused on single-tier hot storage with costs at $0.0039/GB a month. It’s now certified for integration with Retrospect Retrospect for Mac.

Retrospect 14.5 for Mac is a free update for Retrospect 14 for Mac users. You can upgrade here (https://www.retrospect.com/en/products/upgrade).