JixiPix releases new Watercolor Studio app for the Mac

JixiPix Software has introduced Watercolor Studio, an automatic photo-to-watercolor artistic app for the Mac and Windows. It renders any ordinary photo into a watercolor painting.

You can customize paintings using an array of sliders, layers, brushes, color washes and artistic finishes. Watercolor Studio uses artificial intelligence and image recognition to render the initial watercolor, then gives you the ability to create variations quickly and easily, according to the folks at JixiPix Software. You can change paintings into an ink wash, add an artistic finish, brush in details, and even spatter it with liquid spots.

Watercolor Studio requires macOS 10.7 or higher. It costs $49.99 and is available at the JixiPix website (https://jixipix.com) or the Mac App Store.