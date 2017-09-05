IK Multimedia and Ampeg release the Mac compatible Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube

IK Multimedia has released Ampeg SVX 2 (http://www.ikmultimedia.com/products/ampegsvx2/), a new collection that brings iconic bass amplifiers and cabinets from the Ampeg Heritage and Classic series to AmpliTube for Mac and PC systems.

Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube recreates the sound that defined electric bass in virtual form. IK says its software engineers worked with the Ampeg engineering team to ensure that each amplifier and cabinet model has been created with the same attention to detail and authenticity that goes into their physical counterparts.

Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube is available now for $99.99 from the IK Multimedia website, the AmpliTube Custom Shop and participating IK retailers. It’s also available to currently registered Ampeg SVX users for the upgrade price of $49.99. Individual amps are available for $34.99 each and cabs for $4.99 each via the AmpliTube Custom Shop.