Have a great Labor Day
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Have a great Labor Day

Today is Labor Day here in the U.S. MacTech and Mac News won’t be updating as our crew celebrates the holiday with our families. And we hope all of you have a fantastic day.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Vienna 3.1.12 :627f6323: - RSS and Atom...
Vienna is a freeware and Open-Source RSS/Atom newsreader with article storage and management via a SQLite database, written in Objective-C and Cocoa, for the OS X operating system. It provides... Read more
Firetask 3.8.5 - Innovative task managem...
Firetask uniquely combines the advantages of classical priority-and-due-date-based task management with GTD. Stay focused and on top of your commitments - Firetask's "Today" view shows all relevant... Read more
Vienna 3.1.12 :627f6323: - RSS and Atom...
Vienna is a freeware and Open-Source RSS/Atom newsreader with article storage and management via a SQLite database, written in Objective-C and Cocoa, for the OS X operating system. It provides... Read more
Firetask 3.8.5 - Innovative task managem...
Firetask uniquely combines the advantages of classical priority-and-due-date-based task management with GTD. Stay focused and on top of your commitments - Firetask's "Today" view shows all relevant... Read more
Tinderbox 7.2.1 - Store and organize you...
Tinderbox is a personal content management assistant. It stores your notes, ideas, and plans. It can help you organize and understand them. And Tinderbox helps you share ideas through Web journals... Read more
Tinderbox 7.2.1 - Store and organize you...
Tinderbox is a personal content management assistant. It stores your notes, ideas, and plans. It can help you organize and understand them. And Tinderbox helps you share ideas through Web journals... Read more
VueScan 9.5.84 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
Hopper Disassembler 4.2.15- - Binary dis...
Hopper Disassembler is a binary disassembler, decompiler, and debugger for 32- and 64-bit executables. It will let you disassemble any binary you want, and provide you all the information about its... Read more
VueScan 9.5.84 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
Hopper Disassembler 4.2.15- - Binary dis...
Hopper Disassembler is a binary disassembler, decompiler, and debugger for 32- and 64-bit executables. It will let you disassemble any binary you want, and provide you all the information about its... Read more
 

See All

Minos Strategos (Games)
Minos Strategos 1.0 Device: iOS iPhone Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
The best Battlejack team setups
Battlejack is an epic fantasy RPG that pairs the best parts of Pokemon, CCGs, and Blackjack. Excellent production and smooth, streamlined gameplay ensures you'll be playing Battlejack for months to come. As a team-based card battler, your... | Read more »
Merge Town! guide - how to earn money qu...
Merge Town! is a new, irresistible clicker title from Gram Games. You essentially open boxes on a grid, merging smaller houses together to develop huge properties. In order to expand your little town, you're going to need gold, and lots of it. In... | Read more »
Angry Birds Match guide - how to beat ev...
Now that we think of it, it's pretty surprising that Rovio hadn't released a match-three version of Angry Birds, but the inevitable has finally happened in Angry Birds Match. This puzzle game pits the birds against the pigs once more, only this... | Read more »
Flip Master guide - how to flip your sco...
Mini Clip's latest high score chaser, Flip Master, is the perfect end cap to the hot summer months. It reminds us of lazy summer days playing outside and bouncing on the trampoline. That's the main conceit of this new game -- perform sweet flips on... | Read more »
The best third-person shooters like Nobl...
Noblemen: 1896 has quickly risen to the top of the App Store charts, and it's easy to see why -- it's an imaginative and immersive third person shooter. While mobile shooters have improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years, few have... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
Gather round, 148Apps friends. It's time, once again, to reflect on all of the good, good games we were lucky to play this week. There's something for everyone on this list if you're looking to try something new -- from multiplayer shooters to... | Read more »
Glowish (Games)
Glowish 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: ** From the creators of the brain trainers Brainful, Color Magnet and Super Flip Game! ** Glowish is a puzzle game like no other!... | Read more »
Catch yourself in a web of card-based sk...
Having already its teeth previously with the game in prior titles Klondike Solitaire and Tripeaks Solitaire, mobile developer Forsbit is once again hoping to reinvent the traditional card game by (quite literally) providing a unique spin. Spider... | Read more »
Max & the Magic Marker - Remastered...
Max & the Magic Marker - Remastered 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Clearance 2016 13-inch 2.0GHz MacBook Pros av...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pros in stock today for $300 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pro Space... Read more
Clearance 2016 13-inch MacBook Airs available...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available for up to $200 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13″ 1.6GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MMGF2LL... Read more
Labor Day Sale: 13-inch 128GB MacBook Air for...
Amazon has the 2017 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A) on sale for $874.99 including free shipping. Their price is $125 off MSRP. Note that they may sell out quickly at this price. Read more
10-inch 64GB iPad Pro on sale for $599, save...
MacMall has 10.5″ 64GB Space Gray and Rose Gold iPad Pros on sale today for $599 including free shipping. Their price is $50 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for a 10″ iPad Pro. Read more
Clearance 9-inch 32GB iPad Pro available for...
B&H Photo has the 9.7″ 32GB Space Gray Apple iPad Pro available for $479. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $120 off original MSRP. Read more
Apple now offering Certified Refurbished 2017...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Airs now available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: – 13″ 1.8GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook... Read more
SanDisk iXpand Base Gives iPhone And iPad Use...
Western Digital Corporation has expanded its line of iPhone mobile storage solutions with the SanDisk iXpand Base, a convenient way for iPhone and iPad users to back up their photos, videos and... Read more
Logitech Says New CRAFT Advanced Keyboard Set...
Logitech says its new CRAFT advanced keyboard improves creativity and productivity with a creative input dial, and sets a new standard for computer keyboards, claiming it looks and feels better than... Read more
2017 13-inch MacBook Airs on sale for $100 of...
MacMall has the new 2017 13″ MacBook Airs on sale today for $100 off MSRP including free shipping: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $899, $100 off MSRP – 13″ 1.8GHz/256GB MacBook Air (... Read more
Clearance 2016 13-inch MacBook Airs, Apple re...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $809. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: – 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air: $... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Development Operations and Site Reliability E...
Development Operations and Site Reliability Engineer, Apple Payment Gateway Job Number: 57572631 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jul. 27, 2017 Read more
Frameworks Engineering Manager, *Apple* Wat...
Frameworks Engineering Manager, Apple Watch Job Number: 41632321 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jun. 15, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Summary Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Frameworks Engineering Manager, *Apple* Wat...
Frameworks Engineering Manager, Apple Watch Job Number: 41632321 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jun. 15, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Job Summary Read more
Development Operations and Site Reliability E...
Development Operations and Site Reliability Engineer, Apple Payment Gateway Job Number: 57572631 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: Jul. 27, 2017 Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.