Maintain serves up Cocktail 10.4.3 (Sierra Edition)
Maintain serves up Cocktail 10.4.3 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 10.4.3 (Sierra Edition), the latest maintenance update for users running macOS Sierra.

Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. Version 10.4.3 adds the ability to easily add menu extras (menulets) to the macOS menu bar. It also fixes compatibility issues with Little Snitch 4 and addresses an issue in which Cocktail may fail to disable virtual memory swapping.

Cocktail (Sierra Edition) requires macOS Sierra 10.12 to run. Cocktail (El Capitan Edition) for OS X 10.11, Cocktail (Yosemite Edition) for OS X 10.10, Cocktail (Mavericks Edition) for OS X 10.9 are Cocktail (Mountain Lion Edition) for OS X 10.8 are available for download from the Maintain website (ttp://www.maintain.se/cocktail). Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license. A demo is available for download.

 

