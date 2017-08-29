Quark announces new digital publishing features for App Studio

Quark Software says a collection of new digital publishing features and enhancements have been added to App Studio, the digital publishing solution that allows users to create branded content apps using QuarkXPress, InDesign, HTML5 and XML.

The new features in App Studio are designed to make it easier for designers and creative professionals to deliver modern, interactive apps to consumers across a range of digital and mobile devices. In addition to supporting the latest iOS and Android platforms, the new release adds new features and enhances App Studio Web apps so designers can create app-like experiences that run in any modern web browser. New responsive and adaptive layout capabilities are available for any platform.

App Studio customers using QuarkXPress who aren’t currently on the newest version, QuarkXPress 2017, can download a fully-functional free trial for Mac and Windows. With QuarkXPress 2017 it’s possible to test all the new App Studio features within an existing app or with the App Studio Issue Previewer App, which is available for free on both Apple and Google App stores.



You can preview the QuarkXPress 2017 Digital Guide on desktop, tablet and mobile devices to see an example of responsive output with QuarkXPress as well as to learn more about digital features in QuarkXPress 2017.