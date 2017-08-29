Direct Mail for macOS gets tweaked template editor

e3 Software has updated Direct Mail, their email marketing app for macOS, to version 5.0.

The app provides tools for designing and sending attractive newsletters, growing and organizing mailing lists, and tracking and reporting email campaign analytics. The upgrade adds a template editor that’s customizable. Version 5 ships with over 50 new, modern templates,

Direct Mail requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s a free download and is available worldwide through the Direct Mail website (http://directmailmac.com). Users can send up to 50 emails a month free, with no sign-up required. If users need to send more emails, they can sign up for a pricing plan that fits their needs. Pay As You Go email credits are available starting at $30; unlimited plans start at $15 per month.