B-Eng introduces Compare Anything 1.0 for macOS

B-Eng has introduced Compare Anything 1.0 for macOS. It’s a stand-alone utility designed for comparing files of any type.

With Compare Anything you can compare two files and check for them for differences. Files to compare can either be selected via the Finder or by entering directly the path in the corresponding entry line. Specifics of the two files are then listed in a split window where the differences are high-lighted.

Compare Anything 1.0 requires macOS 10.10 or later and costs $0.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/yd3zbd3z).