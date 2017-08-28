LinkOptimizer for InDesign gets improved batch processing of duplicate links

Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.1.6, a maintenance update to company's workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The tool lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, convert image formats, adjust colors and more. Version 5.1.6 improves batch processing of InDesign files with duplicate links in situations where multiple source documents are located in the same folder.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95; there’s a “lite” version for $179.95). A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign/Photoshop CS5-CC 2017.