Kool Tools: Samson Go Mic Mobile

Samson’s (www.samsontech.com) Go Mic Mobile is a professional wireless microphone system that connects directly to smartphones without the need for adaptors or interfaces.

The new wireless system turns a phone into a pro-level video camera capable of capturing high definition audio anywhere. Go Mic Mobile is available for $249.99 at B&H, Fry’s and Amazon.

Samson’s Go Mic Mobile captures audio via a compact, dual-channel receiver that mounts and connects directly to a smartphone or DSLR camera. The dual-channel receiver allows users to transmit and mix digital audio on two separate channels.

The receiver’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers up to 13 hours of high-definition wireless operation without draining a smartphone’s battery. Go Mic Mobile plugs directly into both iOS and Android devices via the included Lightning and micro USB-C cables ,respectively. It also comes with a shoe mount adapter that easily attaches the dual-channel receiver to a DSLR camera or professional camcorder.

Go Mic Mobile transmits uncompressed, low latency audio and can operate up to 100’ utilizing the 2.4GHz frequency band. Its 10Hz–22kHz frequency response ensures the highest quality audio reproduction, while a bitrate of 48kHz provides a greater than CD- quality sound. It also features a switchable 1/8” headphone/line output with volume control for monitoring or connecting to an analog input (3.5mm cable included).

Samson’s Go Mic Mobile can be purchased in the following microphone transmitter configurations: handheld or lavalier with beltpack.