Western Digital releases My Book Duo with up to 20GB of storage

Western Digital Corporation has unveiled the My Book Duo storage system that comes in a high end version with 20TB of storage.

It comes with RAID-optimized WD Red hard drives inside to deliver high-speeds of up to 360 MB/s sequential reads, and RAID-optimized firmware that’s designed for two-disk array systems with auto management of drive operations to help ensure read/write cycle data integrity. The My Book Duo storage system features a USB Type-C port, so it’s a fine fit for 2016/2017 MacBook Pros and MacBooks and the 2017 iMac.

The storage system also has two additional USB Type-A hub ports to allow for additional accessories, including drones, action cameras, card readers, keyboards, mice, USB drives or phone syncing and charging. The My Book Duo storage system is available in 20TB, 16TB, 12TB, 8TB, 6TB and 4TB capacities. It also comes with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption with WD Security software built in to help keep private content secure.

The My Book Duo storage system is protected by a three-year limited warranty and is available now from wd.com and at select retailers and distributors around the world. In the U.S/, the My Book Duo storage system has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $799.99 (20TB), $599.99 (16TB), $419.99 (12TB), $329.99 (8TB), $289.99 (6TB) and $259.99 (4TB).