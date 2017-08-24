ATTO ThunderLink devices achieve VMware Ready status for ESXi

ATTO Technology say their 16Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel ThunderLink Thunderbolt devices have achieved VMware Ready status for ESXi.

ATTO ThunderLink devices are purpose-built Thunderbolt products designed to connect virtualized Mac hardware to 16GB and 8GB Fibre Channel storage solutions within VMware VSphere environments. This provides a new and efficient solution for Apple technologies application development and testing environments, virtual desktop infrastructure and cloud hosting or shared private cloud, says Tom Kolniak, Senior director of Marketing, ATTO Technology.

ThunderLink devices with the certified ESXi driver can fit into new or existing VSphere environments. They’re enabled by the same technology base and can cohabit the same rack as other ATTO I/O solutions. A suite of VMware ready product information pertaining to ATTO, collateral and other resources are listed within the online VMware Solution Exchange (http://tinyurl.com/y8npjut9).

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. To view the listing VMware Ready certification go to http://tinyurl.com/hvxlujd .