VMware debuts Fusion 10
VMware debuts Fusion 10

VMware has announced new versions of VMware Fusion solutions that provide Windows virtualization on Mac.

VMware Fusion 10 Pro, designed for technical professionals that want to build, test and demonstrate Mac, Windows and Linux applications on a Mac, will include advanced capabilities that continue to evolve the solution to support technical professionals and developers, according to Dave Grant, vice president, Product Marketing, End-User Computing, VMware. VMware Fusion 10 designed for personal use, will offer Touch Bar support, enhanced GPU and 3D graphics performance, and an updated user interface (UI) to leverage the latest innovations in Mac, he adds.

It enables multi-operating system development, multi-operating system testing, and integration into DevOps/agile development workflows. Fusion enables IT professionals and developers to run virtual machines that are compatible with corporate data centers from a Mac to perform tasks such as data center design and testing, data center management, network design and testing, and application development and testing.

Support for REST APIs will offer a new interface for managing virtual machines (VMs) remotely and programmatically. This will enable developers and enterprises to integrate Fusion into a modern development and testing pipeline by performing VM operations including VM inventory management, VM power management, cloning, networking, configuration, and IP and MAC address gathering, among others. Grant says that aevelopers will also benefit from integration with VMware PhotonOS that will support the most common container formats, runtime engines and scheduling frameworks for seamless migration of containers-based applications from development to production.

Support for Microsoft's new Virtualization Based Security features, such as Credential Guard for Windows 10 virtual machines, unified extensible firmware interface (UEFI) Secure Boot, and a virtual Trusted Platform Module will add to existing security features in Fusion 10 Pro. Enhanced networking controls will enable management of network address translation (NAT) rules, network packet loss and latency simulation, and renaming of VM networks for better organization, says Grant.

VMware Fusion 10, a streamlined version of VMware Fusion 10 Pro, will offer integration with Windows and Linux applications for a native Mac application experience. Advancements will include improved graphics performance and accuracy with Apple Metal technology, Touch Bar support, and support for the latest versions of Windows 10.

VMware Fusion 10 Pro and VMware Fusion 10 are expected to be available in October for $159 and $79 respectively. VMware Fusion 10 Pro will also be available through VMware partners and distributors.

Customers who purchase Fusion 8.5 or Fusion 8.5 Pro between Aug. 22, 2017, and Nov. 1, 2017, will be eligible for an electronic upgrade to Fusion 10 or Fusion 10 Pro, respectively, at no additional cost. Fusion 8.5 customers will be able to upgrade to Fusion 10 Pro for only $119 and to Fusion 10 for $49 at the VMware online store (www.chronosnet.com) or download a free trial.

 

