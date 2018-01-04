Kool Tools: ViewSonic VP2785-4K

ViewSonic’s (www.ViewSonic.com) $1,399 VP2785-4K is a 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) monitor that delivers consistent color representation and performance. It’s a great display for photographers, video and content producers and editors.

The ViewSonic VP2785-4K offers 4K UHD resolution, a wide color gamut and consistent performance with 99% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3 colours and factory calibration to achieve Delta E <2 across multiple color spaces. Hardware calibration capability allows users to ensure best-in-class color accuracy, while the built-in uniformity function guarantees screen consistency.

With USB 3.1 Type C, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity options, the VP2785-4K can be used with a variety of external devices. The HDCP 2.2 input provides content protection for 4K content playback, streaming and gaming. With a built-in backlight sensor, the VP2785-4K can stabilize color in just three minutes, maintaining Adobe RGB and sRGB brightness stability for longer periods of time.

Professional-grade features built into the ViewSonic VP2785-4K deliver richer color, contrast and enhanced details of content. From Broadcast and Cinema Presets for EBU, Rec.709, SMPTE-C and DCI with ready color spaces and gamma values; as well as Film Mode for smoother video playback, the VP2785-4K also supports HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) content decoding and playback. Creative professionals will appreciate the built-in ambient light sensor, presence sensor, and KVM switch, which provide superior screen performance.

From a 10-bit panel, 14-bit LUT and 6 Axis color adjustability, connectivity options, a frameless design and newly designed ergonomic stand, this monitor delivers color coverage and output performance. The VP2785-4K is ideal for MacBook work stations or environments that need reliable color representation and image performance that is compatible with Type-C connectivity and 4K content.