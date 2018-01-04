Just Broadcaster for Periscope upgraded to version 1.1.1

Mac Broadcaster has upgraded JustBroadcaster for Periscope, their Periscope live-streaming app for macOS, to version 1.1.1

The utility allows you to quickly stream live content directly to Periscope with just a mouse clicks. Video streams can include video from apps, the Mac Desktop, webcams, iOS devices, and other sources. JustBroadcaster also offers "lower thirds" information capabilities and green screen effects.

JustBroadcaster for Periscope requires macOS 10.10 or later. It’s available for a special limited time promotional price of $9.99 for a one-year license and is available worldwide exclusively through the JustBroadcaster website (http://www.justbroadcaster.com/tw). A demo is available for download.