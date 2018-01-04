Apple accepting donations for the SPLC

Apple is now accepting donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center (https://www.splcenter.org), an Alabama-based non-profit organization.

iTunes users in the U.S. can donate $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, or $200 with a credit card tied to their account. Apple will transfer 100% of the proceeds to the SPLC, a U.S. non-profit organization monitoring the activities of domestic hate groups and other extremists.