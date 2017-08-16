B-Eng releases File Manager Pro 1.4 for macOS

B-Eng has announced File Manager Pro 1.4, an update to the dual panel file manager for macOS.

The utility sports extra functions like interactive disk overview, compress/uncompress tool, and more. Users can copy/move/delete files and folders as well as compressing/decompressing files, synching directories and more. Version 1.4 introduces tag infos along with a fix for bid PGF files, as well as performance improvements.

File Manager Pro 1.4 requires macOS 1011 or higher and costs $18.99. It’s available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y7kwm9mf).