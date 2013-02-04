Beat The Game coming to the Mac on Sept. 27

Worm Animation says their debut title, point-and-click music adventure—Beat The Game (http://tinyurl.com/yal9lhs5) — will launch Sept. 7 on Steam for Mac, PC, and Linux systems.

Here’s how the game is described: “Players go on a journey with Mistik, the hero of Beat The Game, to uncover the mysterious, abstract universe he finds himself in after a motorbike crash. Mistik, though, is no ordinary hero—he’s a music producer. With the help of his trusty recorder, Mistik must collect the samples scattered around Beat The Game’s beautiful, dream-like environments in order to create the ultimate track.”

House and techno producer, Marc Houle, is scoring the soundtrack. Pricing and system requirements haven’t yet been announced.