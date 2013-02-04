Asteroid: Space Defense blasts onto the Mac
Asteroid: Space Defense blasts onto the Mac

FreneticGamez has launched Asteroid: Space Defense 1.0 for the Mac. It’s a retro arcade space shooter in which you control your space ship to avoid asteroids and other enemies in this retro shooter.
Collect stars to buy new ships and upgrades and try to survive wave after wave. The game consists of 80 waves. Players are faced with different asteroids size, dealing with shooting and chasing enemies, and more.
Asteroid: Space Defense 1.0 requires macOS 10.7 or later. It costs $1.99 and is available at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/ydx8kq93).

 

