Troi Automatisering releases Troi Encryptor Plug-in 4.0

Troi Automatisering has released Troi Encryptor Plug-in 4.0 for FileMaker Pro 16. It’s an update of the tool for securing your FileMaker data, exporting or emailing your data without risk and importing safely back into FileMaker. Version 4.0 adds new features when running FileMaker Pro 16.

A fully functional demo version is available for downloading at Troi's website (http://tinyurl.com/z2heuv3). Troi Encryptor Plug-in 4.0 works with FileMaker Pro 12 to 16. The plug-in can also be used with runtimes created by FileMaker Advanced 12 to 16. The plug-in is available for macOS 10.6.8 or higher and Windows 7 to 10.

Licenses cost $79 per user. Details on developer licenses and multi-user discounts can be found on the Troi website. Troi Encryptor Plug-in 4.0 also works with FileMaker Server 12 to 16 as a server-side plug-in and as a plug-in used by the web publishing engine and WebDirect. To use this, you need to purchase a special cross-platform server/web license for $399.

Product updates from earlier versions, bought on or after July 5, 2016, are free.

Upgrades from licenses bought before then are available from $39 per user.