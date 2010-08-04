AKVIS Airbrush for macOS gets a multicolor mode

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released AKVIS AirBrush 5.0, an update of the software for transforming digital photos into airbrushed works of art. Version 5.0 offers a new multicolor mode that allows users to choose five colors for creating mesmerizing airbrush paintings. It also adds a spray parameter group.

A demo is available for download. On the Mac platform AKVIS AirBrush requires macOS 10.7 or higher. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin to photo editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, and others.

AKVIS AirBrush 5.0 Home sells for $49, Deluxe for $69, Business for $89. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. Version 5.0 is a free upgrade for recent buyers as well for those who bought “1 Year of Updates” during the last 12 months. Users, whose license isn’t valid for the new version, can get AirBrush 5.0 for $14.95.