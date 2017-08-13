Xojo rolls out Xojo 2017 Release 2

Xojo, Inc. (www.xojo.com) has announced Xojo 2017 Release 2, an update of the free, rapid application development tool for making apps for macOS, iOS, Windows and Linux, web, and Raspberry Pi.

The tool offers built-in support for graphics, database servers, Internet protocols and more. The latest release of Xojo adds over 250 improvements and focuses on enhancements to 64-bit support, Linux GTK+ 3 and HiDPI, and iOS Launch Screen support.