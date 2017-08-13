Twelve South debuts Curve laptop stand

Twelve South (www.twelvesouth.com) has debuted their newest desktop solution: the $49.99 Curve, a flowing aluminum stand, matte black finish and improved ergonomic design built to complement the design of your MacBook.

You can use your MacBook on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard and mouse. Or you can use the combo with an external display to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out.

The Curve elevates the laptop screen 6.5-inches and keeps 70% of the base exposed for optimal cooling. It allows access to your MacBook screen lift for one-handed opening.