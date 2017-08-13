Output Factory Server for InDesign Adds Multi-Format Output Hot Folders

Zevrix Solutions has announced the second public beta release of Output Factory Server 2, an upgrade to company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory Server automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. The new release introduces the ability to create sequences of workflows called actions, which let users output InDesign documents to multiple formats at once from a single hot folder.

Output Factory Server 2 public beta can be downloaded from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). Qualified beta testers will receive a 50% discount on Output Factory Server 2 (upgrade or new license). The current stable release, Output Factory Sever 1, can be purchased for $699.95 (or a single user version for $169.95). A demo is available for download. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2017.