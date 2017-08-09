Maintain serves up Cocktail 10.4.2 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 10.4.2 (Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS Sierra.

It’s a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. The new version adds ability to perform essential system maintenance with a click of a button, without any need to configure even a single option. It also fixes compatibility issues with upcoming Cocktail (High Sierra Edition) and contains a number of bug fixes.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail). When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.