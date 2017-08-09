BatchOutput for Microsoft Word update addresses bugs in Office and macOS

Zevrix Solutions has released BatchOutput DOC 2.5.3, a maintenance update to company's output automation solution for Microsoft Word.

The app is designed to solve the problem of saving multiple Word documents to PDF and sending them to printer. It offers PDF security, image compression, variable file names and other options. Version 2.5.3 addresses multiple bugs introduced in recent releases of Office and macOS that prevented users from opening Word documents reliably and without interruption.

BatchOutput DOC can be purchased for $19.95 from the Zevrix Solutions website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 and $10 from version 1. BatchOutput DOC requires macOS 10.6-10.12 and Microsoft Word 2008, 2011 or 2016.