File Manager for macOS introduces double click functions

B-Eng (http://www.b-eng.ch) has announced File Manager Pro 1.2, an update to the dual panel file manager for macOS.

It’s a file managing tool with a dual panel layout that allows control and overview when handling and managing files and folders. File Manager Pro facilitates tasks like copy/move/delete files and folders, as well as compressing/decompressing files, synching directories and even visual, interactive overview of drives and directories. Version 1.2 introduces additional double click functions for many tasks, making navigation quicker.

File Manager Pro 1.2 requires macOS 10.11 and costs $18.99. It’s available through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category.