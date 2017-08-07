Quark Announces New Release of Quark Content Automation Platform

Quark Software (www.quark.com) has updated its Quark Content Automation Platform. The new release, adds enhancements to content management and web-based content review, including the ability to assemble and manage PowerPoint slides at a component level.

Quark’s content automation platform enables business users and editorial teams to collaborate effectively throughout the multi-channel content life cycle – from creation and management to publishing and delivery. By creating and reusing content components – rather than traditional static documents and files – teams can share, search, track, and reuse content.

The Quark Content Automation Platform consists of modules that enable the creation, management, publishing and delivery of multi-channel content. The modules affected in the newest release include Quark Publishing Platform, QuarkXPress Server, Quark Author Web Edition, and Quark XML Author.