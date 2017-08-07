Putty for macOS updated to version 8.5.1

Wine Reviews (https://winonmacs.com/) has released Putty for Mac 8.5.1. It’s an update of the terminal emulator for macOS.

Putty supports different types of network protocols such as SSH, FTP, SCP, Telnet and more. Version 8.5.1 fixes minor bugs and a crash.

Putty requires 10.9.5 or higher and costs $15. Anyone who has purchased Putty in the past three months is entitled to a free upgrade. Putty comes with three months of upgrades.