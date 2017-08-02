IK Multimedia's ARC System 2.5 with MEMS microphone ships

IK Multimedia (www.ikmultimedia.com) is shipping its ARC System 2.5 with MEMS microphone.

Version 2.5 of the Advanced Room Correction System combines a new MEMS measurement microphone, measurement software together with an audio correction plug-in for Mac/PC DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations) and employs Audyssey MultEQ XT32 patented technology to improve the audio monitoring accuracy of speakers in any studio or listening room.

The included "Virtual Monitoring" feature lets users select specific templates to deliberately alter the response of the monitoring setup to match devices like LCD TVs, car audio systems, small radios, etc., and listen to how their mixes will translate on other "virtual" band-limited systems.

ARC System 2.5 with MEMS microphone is now available for $199.99. Users that have previously purchased any IK product with a minimum value of $99.99 can take advantage of a special crossgrade price of $149.99.

Current ARC 2 users can upgrade to software version 2.5 free of charge (Mac/PC), whereas ARC 1 and ARC TDM users can upgrade their software for as low as $49.99. Also, the MEMS measurement microphone can be purchased separately for $69.99 by previous ARC users.